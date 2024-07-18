U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide cover fire during squad attack rehearsals at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 17, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8537464
|VIRIN:
|240717-M-HP224-1307
|Resolution:
|7760x5176
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.