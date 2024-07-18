Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide cover fire during squad attack rehearsals at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 17, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

