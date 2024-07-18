Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals [Image 2 of 7]

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a battlesight zero range in preparation for squad attacks at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 17, 2024. Squad level live-fire training enhances combat readiness and maintains the proficiency of the Marine Corps rifle squad. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8537424
    VIRIN: 240717-M-HP224-1040
    Resolution: 7998x5335
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals
    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals
    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals
    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals
    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals
    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals
    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 conduct live-fire range, squad rehearsals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Infantry
    Training
    MCBH
    BLT 1/5
    ULT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download