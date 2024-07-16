Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Kenya Allison, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, conducting preflight inspections on a mission crew workstation on board a P-8A Poseidon at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. Service members from RCAF and US Navy were flying together during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 to enhance crew coordination and interoperability in the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance community. Twenty-nine nations, 49 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug 1. RIMPAC originated in 1971 and is the world’s largest international maritime exercise. The exercise provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 21:59
    VIRIN: 240716-N-AN659-4002
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    This work, U.S. and RCAF collaborate on P-8 mission during RIMPAC 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    P-8A Poseidon
    Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

