U.S. and RCAF collaborate on P-8 mission during RIMPAC 2024

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Capt. Chris Appleby (left) speaks with US Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 in the flight deck a P-8A Poseidon at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 16, 2024. Service members from RCAF and US Navy were flying together during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 to enhance crew coordination and interoperability in the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance community. Twenty-nine nations, 49 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug 1. RIMPAC originated in 1971 and is the world’s largest international maritime exercise. The exercise provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

