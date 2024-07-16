Col. Misty Cantwell took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in a change-of-command ceremony July 18. Cantwell sings the Army Song at the conclusion of the ceremony. Before taking command at Fort Hamilton, Cantwell served as deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. She succeeds Col. Brian A. Jacobs as garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain/New York Army National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8537145 VIRIN: 240718-A-UC062-7189 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.66 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Stephanie Sylvain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.