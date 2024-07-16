Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander [Image 4 of 5]

    Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Col. Misty Cantwell took command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in a change-of-command ceremony July 18. William G. Kidd, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Training, received the garrison colors from outgoing garrison commander Col. Brian A. Jacobs. Kidd then passed the colors to Cantwell, officially signifying her assumption of command. Before taking command at Fort Hamilton, Cantwell served as deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Stephanie Sylvain/New York Army National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8537144
    VIRIN: 240718-A-UC062-7420
    Resolution: 1365x1809
    Size: 441.72 KB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Stephanie Sylvain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander
    Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander
    Change of Command held for new Garrison Commander
    Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander
    Change of Command Ceremony held for new Garrison Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NYC
    US Army
    Change of Command
    Army Material Command
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Installation Management Command Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download