    Bishop High School Varsity Football Visits NSW [Image 3 of 4]

    Bishop High School Varsity Football Visits NSW

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240711-N-DV011-1077 CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 11, 2024) Members of Bishop High School’s varsity football team performs sit-ups in a fitness competition. The students visited Naval Amphibious Base Coronado to learn more about Naval Special Warfare. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

    This work, Bishop High School Varsity Football Visits NSW [Image 4 of 4], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

