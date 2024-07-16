240711-N-DV011-1014 CORONADO, Calif. (Jul. 11, 2024) A member of Bishop High School’s varsity football team competes in a fitness competition with SEAL candidates. The students visited Naval Amphibious Base Coronado to learn more about Naval Special Warfare. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 17:15 Photo ID: 8536899 VIRIN: 240711-N-DV011-1014 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.48 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bishop High School Varsity Football Visits NSW [Image 4 of 4], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.