Forklift Operation training

U.S. Army Sgt. Limarie Delgado, assigned to the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site, instructs U.S. Army Spc. Jaime Arias, a Soldier assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, on forklift operations at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The training went over the safety rules during equipment operation and gave Soldiers a hands-on training opportunity to familiarize themselves with the controls of the forklift. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

