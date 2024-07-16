U.S. Army Spc. Jaime Arias, assigned to the 192nd Quatermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, operates a forklift during a training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The training went over the safety rules during equipment operation and gave Soldiers a hands-on training opportunity to familiarize themselves with the controls of the forklift. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)
|07.18.2024
|07.18.2024 11:34
|8536120
|240718-Z-US113-1022
|4464x2976
|4.33 MB
|SALINAS, PR
|0
|0
This work, Forklift Operation training [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.