    Forklift Operation training [Image 1 of 5]

    Forklift Operation training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Jaime Arias, assigned to the 192nd Quatermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, operates a forklift during a training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The training went over the safety rules during equipment operation and gave Soldiers a hands-on training opportunity to familiarize themselves with the controls of the forklift. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:34
    Location: SALINAS, PR
