    Illinois Army National Guard Full-Time Staff Trained in Resiliency Skills [Image 3 of 4]

    Illinois Army National Guard Full-Time Staff Trained in Resiliency Skills

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Shirley, a senior human resources NCO and master resiliency trainer, presented MRT training yesterday (July 17) to the Illinois Army National Guard's full-time staff at the Illinois National Guard headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Shirley taught classes on goal setting and how to help control your thoughts and emotions in stressful situations. The Army's MRT Program helps Soldiers, Army Families and Department of the Army Civilians become more effective by enhancing their leadership and resiliency skills. Col. Randy Edwards, the Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff, presented Shirley with his leadership coin for volunteering to give the ILARNG full-time staff the MRT training.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8535915
    VIRIN: 240717-A-OH563-5801
    Resolution: 3075x3059
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Full-Time Staff Trained in Resiliency Skills [Image 4 of 4], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resiliency MRT leadership Illinois NationalGuard

