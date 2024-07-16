Illinois Army National Guard Full-Time Staff Trained in Resiliency Skills

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Shirley, a senior human resources NCO and master resiliency trainer, presented MRT training yesterday (July 17) to the Illinois Army National Guard's full-time staff at the Illinois National Guard headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Shirley taught classes on goal setting and how to help control your thoughts and emotions in stressful situations. The Army's MRT Program helps Soldiers, Army Families and Department of the Army Civilians become more effective by enhancing their leadership and resiliency skills. Col. Randy Edwards, the Illinois Army National Guard Chief of Staff, presented Shirley with his leadership coin for volunteering to give the ILARNG full-time staff the MRT training.

