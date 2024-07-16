Army and Air Force medical personnel recognized for AFJROTC support

LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, had the pleasure of recognizing several U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officers for their incredible work in recently hosting more than 120 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets and Cadre from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The team from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center meticulously designed the day-long event to inspire, educate, and foster the leadership skills of these outstanding cadets. During their visit to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), the AFJROTC Cadets received a comprehensive orientation of LRMC's mission, capabilities, and scope of practice. (Photo by Kirk Frady)



Members of the LRMC team were:

USAF Maj. Savannah Jumpp

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Massardi

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christianpaolo Paras

U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Hanel

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Diamond

USAF Staff Sgt. Sean Murphy

USAF Staff Sgt. Armando Estrella

USAF Master Sgt. Marquette Palacio

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bo Piao

