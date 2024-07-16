Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army and Air Force medical personnel recognized for AFJROTC support [Image 2 of 2]

    Army and Air Force medical personnel recognized for AFJROTC support

    GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and director of Defense Health Network Europe, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, had the pleasure of recognizing several Army and Air Force medical non-commissioned officers for their incredible work in recently hosting more than 120 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Cadets and Cadre from the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The team from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) meticulously designed the day-long event to inspire, educate, and foster the leadership skills of these outstanding cadets. During their visit to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the AFJROTC Cadets received a comprehensive orientation of LRMC's mission, capabilities, and scope of practice. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Members of the LRMC team were:
    USAF Maj. Savannah Jumpp
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thomas Massardi
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christianpaolo Paras
    U.S. Army Sgt. Trevor Hanel
    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Diamond
    USAF Staff Sgt. Sean Murphy
    USAF Staff Sgt. Armando Estrella
    USAF Master Sgt. Marquette Palacio
    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bo Piao

