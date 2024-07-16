Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 2024 hosts Cultural Exchange Basketball Game [Image 4 of 5]

    Orient Shield 2024 hosts Cultural Exchange Basketball Game

    JAPAN

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    U.S. Soldiers and Japan Self Ground Task Force participate in a Basketball game during Exercise Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 16, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    This work, Orient Shield 2024 hosts Cultural Exchange Basketball Game [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    ORIENTSHIELD
    OS24

