Orient Shield 2024 hosts Cultural Exchange Basketball Game

U.S. Soldiers and Japan Self Ground Task Force participate in a Basketball game during Exercise Orient Shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 16, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Location: JP