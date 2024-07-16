U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew York, left, a team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engages simulated enemies with an M320 grenade launcher module during unit level training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 15, 2024. Charlie Co. performed rehearsals in preparation for a squad level live-fire training range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 01:04 Photo ID: 8535398 VIRIN: 240715-M-HP224-1071 Resolution: 8117x5414 Size: 6.03 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 perform squad attack rehearsals [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.