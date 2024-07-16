Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 perform squad attack rehearsals [Image 6 of 7]

    Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 perform squad attack rehearsals

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Matthew York, left, a team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engages simulated enemies with an M320 grenade launcher module during unit level training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 15, 2024. Charlie Co. performed rehearsals in preparation for a squad level live-fire training range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 01:04
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    15th MEU
    Infantry
    Training
    MCBH
    BLT 1/5
    ULT

