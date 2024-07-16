Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 perform squad attack rehearsals

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Mercer, a rifleman assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads a class on the multipurpose, anti-tank, anti-personnel weapon system while Marines practice fire and movement techniques at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 15, 2024. Charlie Co. performed rehearsals in preparation for a squad level live-fire training range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

