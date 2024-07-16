U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tyler Mercer, a rifleman assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, leads a class on the multipurpose, anti-tank, anti-personnel weapon system while Marines practice fire and movement techniques at Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 15, 2024. Charlie Co. performed rehearsals in preparation for a squad level live-fire training range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 01:04
|Photo ID:
|8535399
|VIRIN:
|240715-M-HP224-1127
|Resolution:
|8080x5389
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Co., BLT 1/5 perform squad attack rehearsals [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.