LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Navy Musician 3rd Class Morgan Ramirez, center, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Escuela General Tomás Guardia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

