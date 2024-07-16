LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Navy Musician 1st Class Christian Ivy, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” greets children at Escuela General Tomás Guardia before a performance as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 23:25
|Photo ID:
|8535243
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-NS135-1436
|Resolution:
|6170x4113
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|CR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Escuela General Tomás Guardia [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.