CNO and MCPON visit Naval Station Newport, R.I.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea deliver remarks during an all-hands call with students and staff from the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC), at Perry Hall in Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, July 17, 2024. NLEC provides training for the foundational principles of ethical leadership across the naval profession, guiding the development of leaders who possess a deep, unwavering sense of responsibility, authority, and accountability. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

