    CNO and MCPON visit Naval Station Newport, R.I. [Image 11 of 12]

    CNO and MCPON visit Naval Station Newport, R.I.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Anna Van Nuys  

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea deliver remarks during an all-hands call with students and staff from Officer Training Command (OTC) Newport, at Nimitz Hall in Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, July 17, 2024. The mission of OTC Newport is to morally, mentally, and physically develop future leaders of character and competence, imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Anna Van Nuys)

