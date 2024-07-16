SEA2 George Thompson Interment Ceremony

U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to Navy Region Hawaii, and members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. U.S. service members and attending family members paid their respects and honored the life of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class George Thompson. Thompson was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Thompson. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Boucher)

