    SEA2 George Thompson Interment Ceremony [Image 15 of 16]

    SEA2 George Thompson Interment Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Boucher 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A relative of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class George Thompson holds a trifold U.S. flag during an interment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. U.S. service members and attending family members paid their respects and honored the life of Thompson. Thompson was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when Japanese aircraft attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Thompson. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Boucher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 20:21
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
