Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam-Hawaii workers prepare to transfer a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge to Maui county on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Joint Base Wastewater Treatment plant to the State of Hawaii, where it will be sent to Maui County and used for their Wastewater Treatment plant. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Phillips)

