Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage

Coast Guard Cutter Valiant’s (WMEC 621) small boat crew transfers Haitians from an overloaded migrant vessel, June 6, 2024, back to Valiant with support from Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC-1111), background, while at sea in the Windward Passage. Valiant and its crew conducted a 49-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

