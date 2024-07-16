Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage [Image 2 of 2]
AT SEA
06.06.2024
Courtesy Photo
Coast Guard Cutter Valiant’s (WMEC 621) small boat crew transfers Haitians from an overloaded migrant vessel, June 6, 2024, back to Valiant with support from Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC-1111), background, while at sea in the Windward Passage. Valiant and its crew conducted a 49-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8534719
|VIRIN:
|240606-G-G0100-1004
|Resolution:
|3139x2092
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage