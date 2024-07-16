Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage

    AT SEA

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant’s (WMEC 621) small boat crew transfers Haitians from an overloaded migrant vessel, June 6, 2024, back to Valiant with support from Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC-1111), background, while at sea in the Windward Passage. Valiant and its crew conducted a 49-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8534719
    VIRIN: 240606-G-G0100-1004
    Resolution: 3139x2092
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Valiant
    HSTF-SE
    OVS
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download