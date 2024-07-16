Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage

    AT SEA

    06.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Small boat crews from Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC 1111) interdict an overloaded migrant vessel, June 6, 2024, while underway in the Windward Passage. Valiant and its crew conducted a 49-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:12
    Photo ID: 8534718
    VIRIN: 240606-G-G0100-1003
    Resolution: 2825x1883
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    HSTF-SE
    OVS
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621)
    Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC 1111)

