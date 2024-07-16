Coast Guard Cutter Valiant conducts migrant interdiction operations in the Windward Passage

Small boat crews from Coast Guard Cutter Valiant (WMEC 621) and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump (WPC 1111) interdict an overloaded migrant vessel, June 6, 2024, while underway in the Windward Passage. Valiant and its crew conducted a 49-day maritime safety and security patrol in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 Location: AT SEA