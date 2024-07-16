Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carderock Welcomes New CO [Image 5 of 5]

    Carderock Welcomes New CO

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Corum Byers 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    New Carderock Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Matassa speaks to the workforce after taking charge of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division in West Bethesda, Md., on July 17, 2024. Carderock hosted a Change of Command Ceremony inside the Raye Montague Center for Maritime Technology, Building 40, and welcomed its new leader on-site. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Byers)

    Carderock is one of the Navy’s pre-eminent research and development facilities that specializes in critical ship design components headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland. The Carderock Division supports small-scale model testing and evaluation of next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels.

