    Carderock Welcomes New CO [Image 4 of 5]

    Carderock Welcomes New CO

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Corum Byers 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center/Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Rear Adm. Todd Evans (right), former NSWC Carderock Commanding Officer Capt. Matthew Tardy (center), and the new NSWC Carderock Commanding Officer Christopher Matassa (left) stand together during the playing of the national anthem at the Change of Command Ceremony in West Bethesda, Md., on July 17, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Corum Byers)

    Carderock is one of the Navy’s pre-eminent research and development facilities that specializes in critical ship design components headquartered in West Bethesda, Maryland. The Carderock Division supports small-scale model testing and evaluation of next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels.

