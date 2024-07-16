Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming [Image 2 of 2]

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Retired Senior Master Sgt. Marshall Leigh, left, a former non-destructive inspection and aircraft structural maintainer for the Kentucky Air National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Ryan Dinh, a crew chief assigned to the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shake hands in the front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 28, 2024. At 87, Leigh was the oldest Airman to attend a cookout for current and former members of the unit, and Dinh was the youngest at 19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Maintenance Group

