Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Marshall Leigh, left, a former non-destructive inspection and aircraft structural maintainer for the Kentucky Air National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Ryan Dinh, a crew chief assigned to the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shake hands in the front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 28, 2024. At 87, Leigh was the oldest Airman to attend a cookout for current and former members of the unit, and Dinh was the youngest at 19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
Maintenance event represents 3,000 years of experience at Kentucky Air Guard
