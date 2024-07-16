Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming

Retired Senior Master Sgt. Marshall Leigh, left, a former non-destructive inspection and aircraft structural maintainer for the Kentucky Air National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Ryan Dinh, a crew chief assigned to the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shake hands in the front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 28, 2024. At 87, Leigh was the oldest Airman to attend a cookout for current and former members of the unit, and Dinh was the youngest at 19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

