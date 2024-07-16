More than 200 current and former members of the Kentucky Air National Guard pose in front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on June 28, 2024, during a luncheon to celebrate the unit’s heritage. The event represented more than 3,000 years of aircraft maintenance experience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8533864
|VIRIN:
|240628-Z-JU667-1067
|Resolution:
|3000x1687
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming [Image 2 of 2], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintenance event represents 3,000 years of experience at Kentucky Air Guard
No keywords found.