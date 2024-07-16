Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming [Image 1 of 2]

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    More than 200 current and former members of the Kentucky Air National Guard pose in front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on June 28, 2024, during a luncheon to celebrate the unit’s heritage. The event represented more than 3,000 years of aircraft maintenance experience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Maintenance event represents 3,000 years of experience at Kentucky Air Guard

