Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees for a homecoming

More than 200 current and former members of the Kentucky Air National Guard pose in front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on June 28, 2024, during a luncheon to celebrate the unit’s heritage. The event represented more than 3,000 years of aircraft maintenance experience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

