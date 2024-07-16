Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1014th En. Co. conducts Obstacle Clearing Training [Image 3 of 7]

    1014th En. Co. conducts Obstacle Clearing Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Juliana Aponte, assigned to the 1014th Engineer Company, 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, awaits instructions during an obstacle clearing training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2024. Soldiers trained on how to clear obstacles in combat environment to enhance the unit's capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
