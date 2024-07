1014th En. Co. conducts Obstacle Clearing Training

U.S. Army Spc. Juliana Aponte, assigned to the 1014th Engineer Company, 130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, awaits instructions during an obstacle clearing training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2024. Soldiers trained on how to clear obstacles in combat environment to enhance the unit's capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

