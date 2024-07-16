U.S. Army Spc. Katirializ Lugaro and Sgt. Hector Rivera, both assigned to the 1014th Engineer Company,130th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, unspools a detonation cord during an obstacle clearing training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2024. Soldiers trained on how to clear obstacles in combat environment to enhance the unit's capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:58 Photo ID: 8533507 VIRIN: 240716-Z-US113-1055 Resolution: 3584x2976 Size: 5.64 MB Location: SALINAS, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1014th En. Co. conducts Obstacle Clearing Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.