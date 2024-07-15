USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employee recognized as one of IMCOM’s ‘very best’

The Stalwart Award, established in 2003 by the secretary of the Army, honors IMCOM Civilian professionals who have demonstrated the highest standards of performance and significantly contributed to the command's mission. One of these awardees was George Brown III, who has a Ph.D. in business administration and criminal justice, the (former) chief of administration and operations for the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) in Germany.

