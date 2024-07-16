USAG Rheinland-Pfalz employee recognized as one of IMCOM’s ‘very best’

Courtesy Photo | The Stalwart Award, established in 2003 by the secretary of the Army, honors IMCOM...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Stalwart Award, established in 2003 by the secretary of the Army, honors IMCOM Civilian professionals who have demonstrated the highest standards of performance and significantly contributed to the command's mission. One of these awardees was George Brown III, who has a Ph.D. in business administration and criminal justice, the (former) chief of administration and operations for the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) in Germany. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – From June 4-6, over 200 leaders from 104 U.S. Army garrisons worldwide converged in San Antonio for the annual Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Garrison Command Team Conference.



Hosted by Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, IMCOM commanding general, this pivotal event facilitated the exchange of best practices and innovative ideas on a spectrum of critical topics, including Soldier and family services, housing, barracks management, talent acquisition, and retention.



The conference featured esteemed guest speakers such as Sgt. Maj. of the Army (R) Daniel Dailey and Col. (R) Christopher Plamp, who provided valuable insights into the Association of the United States Army and the United Services Organization, respectively. A highlight of the conference was the recognition of the IMCOM Stalwart Award winners for FY23 by Jones and IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland.



The Stalwart Award, established in 2003 by the secretary of the Army, honors IMCOM Civilian professionals who have demonstrated the highest standards of performance and significantly contributed to the command's mission.



“Stalwart Award winners are IMCOM’s very best,” Jones said. “These professionals represent our commitment to finding innovative solutions and solving our most challenging problems in taking care of the Army’s home. We look forward to harnessing these winners’ experiences and ideas to further our ability to invest in our IMCOM workforce and ensure the highest Quality of Life for the Army’s Soldiers, families, and Civilians.”



One of these awardees was George Brown III, who has a Ph.D. in business administration and criminal justice, the (former) chief of administration and operations for the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) in Germany.



While working as the administrative officer (AO) for USAG-RP DPW, Brown was essential in the management and oversight of public works for Europe's largest Garrison, with over $5 billion in construction projects and in 2023, spanning three countries.



Former USAG-RP commander Col. Reid Furman lauded Brown's leadership and innovative approaches that have significantly benefited the USAG-RP community. Brown's contributions span numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improving recruitment, and supporting mission readiness.



In 2023, Brown reversed a downward trend in on-board strength through 10 successful off-post local-national recruitment events. Understanding the power of grassroots recruitment, Brown championed a policy to incentivize current garrison members to refer new talent, resulting in 10 successful on-the-spot cash award utilizations.



Brown’s commitment to innovative programs is evident in the Facility Manager (FACMAN) training program, which trained over 100 leaders in 2023 and is now implemented by 7 other garrisons within IMCOM-Europe. His 'Join US' recruitment initiative, in collaboration with German universities and businesses, significantly boosted DPW staffing from 78% to 92%, while reducing DPW overtime from 17,000 to 9,600 hours in FY23.



While serving as the AO for the Directorate of DPW, USAG-RP was recognized by IMCOM as the ‘Best Garrison in Europe’ and advanced to compete with garrisons around the world. His work on the garrison’s FACMAN training program, which has achieved overwhelming satisfaction and a 99% approval rating from 5,000 DPW comment cards annually, underscores his dedication to excellence.



Reflecting on his contributions, Brown stated, “It is a privilege to work in an organization that does not define leadership by position or rank, but more so on who can provide quality resources to our outstanding community. Our garrison supports innovative people and allows for everyone to be a leader.”



Col. Reid Furman went on to say, “George is a dedicated professional, clearly well-respected leader in our community having a daily impact on the quality of support to those living in this garrison. His efficient and effective methods ensured the DPW team was resourced to provide the community dependable and quality support 24/7.”



The 2024 IMCOM Garrison Command Team Conference not only provided a forum for sharing best practices for all the garrisons in the world but also highlighted the exemplary contributions of leaders like Brown. His work at USAG-RP exemplifies the innovative spirit and dedication that IMCOM values, setting a high standard for others to follow. The conference underscored the importance of leadership, collaboration, and continuous improvement in managing Army installations worldwide.



Brown currently serves at USAG RP as the Sembach Kaserne site manager in Sembach, Germany, a new position for the garrison aimed at providing exemplary service to the multitude of mission partners and Soldiers who live and work there.



The 2023 IMCOM Stalwart Award Winners are:



HQ IMCOM/AEC:

Sarah Nelson (HQ IMCOM G3)

Randall J. Cerar (AEC)



ID-Europe:

George Brown III (Rheinland-Pfalz)

Arcelio Alleyne (Wiesbaden)

Collin Guy (Bavaria)

Andreas Kreuzer (Bavaria)

Ekaterina Piotrowski (Bavaria)



ID-Pacific:

Ed Kosbab (Fort Wainwright)



ID-Readiness:

Cody Bratton (Fort Johnson)

Steven Milton (Fort Riley)



ID-Sustainment:

Phillip M. Trued Jr. (Anniston Army Depot)

Adrianne McLaramore (Detroit)

Kristen L. Pellaton (Watervliet Arsenal)

Amy Gopel (Picatinny)



ID-Training:

Cynthia Richards (Fort Novosel)



Read all about the other Stalwart Award winners https://www.army.mil/article/277097.



