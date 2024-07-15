Women, Peace, and Security Symposium 2024, For the Warfighter

U.S. Forces Korea hosted its second Tri-Command Women, Peace, and Security Symposium, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 9-10. The theme for the 2024 symposium was Operationalizing WPS for the warfighter: Using WPS to Help Fight and Win. The team’s goal this year was to continue promoting the meaningful contributions of women in the defense and security sectors on the Korean Peninsula while working toward initial operational capability for USFK’s WPS program.

