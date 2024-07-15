Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women Peace, and Security Symposium 2024, For the Warfighter [Image 2 of 3]

    Women Peace, and Security Symposium 2024, For the Warfighter

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Forces Korea hosted its second Tri-Command Women, Peace, and Security Symposium, at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, July 9-10. The theme for the 2024 symposium was Operationalizing WPS for the warfighter: Using WPS to Help Fight and Win. The team’s goal this year was to continue promoting the meaningful contributions of women in the defense and security sectors on the Korean Peninsula while working toward initial operational capability for USFK’s WPS program.

