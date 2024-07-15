U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rachel Klaus, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, translates English to Japanese for a closing brief during urban close-air support training at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 10, 2024. The urban CAS training allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and close-air support in an urban environment. Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the Fire Leading Company, Field Artillery Battalion, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade observed and participated in various training events to gain a better understanding of tactics and procedures for close air support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera

