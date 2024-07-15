Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO & JGSDF | conduct simulated CAS

    5th ANGLICO &amp; JGSDF | conduct simulated CAS

    MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, flies over Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni during urban close air support training at Yamaguchi, Japan, July 10, 2024. The urban CAS training allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and close-air support in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
