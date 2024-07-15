A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, flies over Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni during urban close air support training at Yamaguchi, Japan, July 10, 2024. The urban CAS training allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and close-air support in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024
Date Posted: 07.17.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
5th ANGLICO & JGSDF | conduct simulated CAS [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Justin Cledera