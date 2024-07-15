U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Alexander Morgan, left, a personnel officer with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea, congratulates Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hemme, a career planner also with MARFORK during an award and reenlistment ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 17, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 03:17 Photo ID: 8532967 VIRIN: 240717-M-HA226-1119 Resolution: 6266x4177 Size: 11.16 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORK Reenlistment and Award Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.