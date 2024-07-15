Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK Reenlistment and Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    MARFORK Reenlistment and Award Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jonathan Hemme, a career planner with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea recites the oath of enlistment to Major Gen. W. “Wes” E. Souza III, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea during an award and reenlistment ceremony on U.S. Army Garrison Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 17, 2024. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United States Forces Korea and United Nations Command. MARFORK commands all U.S. Marine Forces assigned to USFK and UNC; as well as advises on the Marine Corps capabilities, support and proper employment of Marine Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 03:17
    Photo ID: 8532966
    VIRIN: 240717-M-HA226-1033
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Ceremony
    Awards
    Reenlistment
    Retention
    MARFORK
    Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

