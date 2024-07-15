240716-N-PG545-1247, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 16, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, from Lubbock, Texas, poses for a photo with audience member following a concert at Gonjiam Ceramic Park in Gwangju hosted by WASBE International Conference. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 21:31
|Photo ID:
|8532665
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-PQ545-1247
|Resolution:
|6742x4495
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|GWANGJU, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Hometown:
|LUBBOCK, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.