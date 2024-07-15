240716-N-PG545-1162, Gwangju-Gyeonggi, South Korea (July 16, 2024) Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Maryland, performs a solo with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Gonjiam Ceramic Park in Gwangju hosted by WASBE.



WASBE International Conference features the best wind bands and ensembles, conductors, musicians, and music experts from around the world. This year the event welcomed more than 2,000 musicians from the United States, Germany, Spain, France, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at WASBE International Conference [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto