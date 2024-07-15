Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2028 TCCC [Image 38 of 42]

    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2028 TCCC

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2028 complete Tactical Combat Casualty Care training in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 16, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8532626
    VIRIN: 240716-F-XS730-1019
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2028 TCCC [Image 42 of 42], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS

    Academy
    Air Force
    Colorado
    Training
    Basic

