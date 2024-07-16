U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2028 Assault Course

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2028 complete the Assault Course in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 16, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
