    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2028 Assault Course [Image 24 of 42]

    U.S. Air Force Academy BCT Class of 2028 Assault Course

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Basic cadet trainees from the class of 2028 complete the Assault Course in Jacks Valley during the second phase of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) on July 16, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The second phase of BCT is designed to push cadets to their physical limits to build self-confidence, teamwork skills, tactical, and firearms training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8532612
    VIRIN: 240716-F-XD900-1058
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    USAFA
    Basic Cadet Training
    Basic Cadets

