    TACP [RIMPAC] training July 2024 [Image 1 of 2]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric E Flores  

    Pacific Air Forces

    Tech. Sgt. Tyler Stewart, Tactical Air Control Party Strike Team 1 Flight Chief from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, secures a piece of radio equipment to a post at the top of Koko Head Crater, Hawaii on July 16, 2024. The radio equipment was used to establish communication during a local communications exercise as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Flores)

