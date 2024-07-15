Tech. Sgt. Tyler Stewart, Tactical Air Control Party Strike Team 1 Flight Chief from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, secures a piece of radio equipment to a post at the top of Koko Head Crater, Hawaii on July 16, 2024. The radio equipment was used to establish communication during a local communications exercise as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Flores)
This work, TACP [RIMPAC] training July 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.