TACP [RIMPAC] training July 2024

Senior Airman Nicholas Jerman, a Tactical Air Control Party specialist from the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron, secures a post at the top of Koko Head Crater, Hawaii on July 16, 2024. The post was used to secure radio equipment to establish communication during a local communications exercise as part of the Rim of the Pacific exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Flores)

