Coast Guard collaborates with local partners on pollution response in the St. Marys River

Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes is responding to a pollution incident in the St. Marys River near downtown Sault Ste. Marie along with the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Gisselle Zamudio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:10 Photo ID: 8532111 VIRIN: 240715-G-G0109-1005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.16 MB Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN