Coast Guard collaborates with local partners on pollution response in the St. Marys River

    07.16.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes is responding to a pollution incident in the St. Marys River near downtown Sault Ste. Marie along with the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and Army Corps of Engineers.

    At approx. 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, Sector Northern Great Lakes received a report of an oily sheen drifting down the St. Marys River. Coast Guard Pollution Responders investigated the scene and discovered an oil sheen near the Coast Guard base as well as around the Museum Ship Valley Camp and the George Kemp Marina. Pollution Responders determined that the pollution consisted of approximately 10 gallons of an unknown oily product.

    The Coast Guard is leading the response to the oil spill in close collaboration with the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and the Army Corps of Engineers. GFL Environmental has been hired to conduct the cleanup. A floating boom was placed in the water to contain the oil in the affected areas and absorbent materials are being used to recover as much product as possible. The source of the pollution is currently unknown and is under investigation by the Coast Guard.

    For more information, contact Lt. Joseph Snyder, Public Affairs Officer, at 906-748-0539 or email joseph.d.snyder@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
