Fireworks explode over Back Bay during Freedom Fest 2024 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 3, 2024. The event included a live band, a various competitions, gaming area, food eating competitions and a fireworks show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jon Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:55 Photo ID: 8532100 VIRIN: 240703-F-PI774-1008 Resolution: 4056x3245 Size: 6.26 MB Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Fest 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.